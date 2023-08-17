Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $20.86. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 145,211 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PYCR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.