PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,712,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,384. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

