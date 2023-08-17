Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.28.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Paysafe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

