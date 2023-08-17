PaySign’s (PAYS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 17,475 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $30,930.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,475,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 103,193 shares of company stock valued at $193,085 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 674.6% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 152,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 132,890 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in PaySign by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

