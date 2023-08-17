PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PBF traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 409,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PBF Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

