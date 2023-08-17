PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
