PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 11,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

