PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.72.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,975. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $15,008,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

