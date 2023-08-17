Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
PWOD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 5,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 21.70%.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.
