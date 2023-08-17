Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

PWOD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 5,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 21.70%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 271.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

