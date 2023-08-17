PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Mendel Money Management’s 4th Largest Position

Mendel Money Management cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.0% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $221,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $179.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,087. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

