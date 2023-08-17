PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,844. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.