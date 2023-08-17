Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,667. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

