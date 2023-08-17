Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 320.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 145,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,240,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,128,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,054,000 after purchasing an additional 714,679 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,284,961. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

