PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Purchases 2,004 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 2,004 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $73,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,259.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.20. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

