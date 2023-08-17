Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. 947,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,863. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

