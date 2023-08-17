Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.69 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

