Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.69 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
