Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 51,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

