Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 51,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.