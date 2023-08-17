Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 292,641 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,641 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $80,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

