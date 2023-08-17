Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 724,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,767 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $73,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.01 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.