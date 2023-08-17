Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 377,228 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,228 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PDD were worth $130,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of PDD by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PDD by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 917,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after buying an additional 377,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PDD by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the period.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.