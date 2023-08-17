Pictet Asset Management SA Has $100.50 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,397 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.27% of Illumina worth $100,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

ILMN opened at $169.54 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.47 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

