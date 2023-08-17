Pictet Asset Management SA Has $114.71 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $114,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Shares of MCD opened at $285.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.12 and a 200 day moving average of $283.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

