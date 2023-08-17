Pictet Asset Management SA Has $87.75 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,411 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.27% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $87,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,392 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.05. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Stories

