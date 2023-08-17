Pictet Asset Management SA Has $89.66 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,250 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.52% of Capri worth $89,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.