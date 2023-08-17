Pictet Asset Management SA Has $91.65 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $91,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KMB stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
