Pictet Asset Management SA Has $91.65 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $91,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

