Pictet Asset Management SA Has $94.74 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 707,473 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.38% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $94,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $104.11 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

