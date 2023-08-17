Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 279.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040,819 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.67% of Alkermes worth $78,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 115,548 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Alkermes by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,491,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

