Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 21,336 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $85,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PKG opened at $147.28 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

