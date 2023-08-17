Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $119,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $63.34 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

