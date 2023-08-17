Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 30,268 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,268 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.26% of American Electric Power worth $121,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

