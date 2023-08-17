Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,520 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $57,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,598. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

