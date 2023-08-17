Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

