Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 354.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 160,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

