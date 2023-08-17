PlatonCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.83 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $83.83 million and $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.