PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MYPS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.21.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. 62,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,166. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,717,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.