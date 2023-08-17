PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $105,541.76 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.68 or 0.00111285 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $105,541.76 and $126,947.34 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

