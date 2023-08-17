Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32, RTT News reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.24% and a negative return on equity of 296.10%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.60) earnings per share.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

