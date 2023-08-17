Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32, RTT News reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.24% and a negative return on equity of 296.10%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.60) earnings per share.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSTV
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Therapeutics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.