Polymath One Day Volume Reaches $60,638.43 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $112.75 million and approximately $60,638.43 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00267281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1280998 USD and is down -11.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $33,885.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.