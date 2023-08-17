PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110.46

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $110.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00261873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

