Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.25.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,957. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$38.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 94.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of C$13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7534113 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

