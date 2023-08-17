Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,263. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 119,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $180,310.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,837,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,075,056.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,231 shares of company stock valued at $194,857. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

