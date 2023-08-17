Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$135.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRBZF. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $80.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

