Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.13.

Premium Brands stock traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

