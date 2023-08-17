Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PRMW traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 819,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

