Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
GENY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.
