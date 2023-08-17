Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

GENY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

