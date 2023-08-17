Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Acquires 8,807 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.2% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,551,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,598,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

