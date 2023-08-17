ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $937.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $291.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

