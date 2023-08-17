Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 66,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Progenity Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progenity by 324.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

