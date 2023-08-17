Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $130.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $136.13 on Thursday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

