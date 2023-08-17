Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.51. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

